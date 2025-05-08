The reform paid off. This Champions League season is the most prolific ever

UEFA had high hopes for the Champions League reform, which replaced the group stage with a league phase and added an extra round to the playoffs. And it seems those hopes are beginning to pay off.

Details: This season has become the most prolific since the European Cup was rebranded as the UEFA Champions League in 1992. The tournament is averaging 3.26 goals per match—0.26 more than in each of the past two seasons. This figure also surpasses the 2019/2020 campaign, when the average was 3.24 goals per game.

However, if you look at the tournament as a whole since 1955, the Champions League still falls short. In the inaugural season of the European Cup in 1955/56, matches saw an average of 4.38 goals. Of course, there were fewer games then, as the tournament started straight from the round of 16.

Reminder: The UEFA Champions League final for the 2024/2025 season in Munich will see Inter take on PSG, and it will be the first ever meeting between the two sides in history.