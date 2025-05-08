RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news The reform paid off. This Champions League season is the most prolific ever

The reform paid off. This Champions League season is the most prolific ever

Football news Today, 03:43
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
The reform paid off. This Champions League season is the most prolific ever Getty Images

UEFA had high hopes for the Champions League reform, which replaced the group stage with a league phase and added an extra round to the playoffs. And it seems those hopes are beginning to pay off.

Details: This season has become the most prolific since the European Cup was rebranded as the UEFA Champions League in 1992. The tournament is averaging 3.26 goals per match—0.26 more than in each of the past two seasons. This figure also surpasses the 2019/2020 campaign, when the average was 3.24 goals per game.

However, if you look at the tournament as a whole since 1955, the Champions League still falls short. In the inaugural season of the European Cup in 1955/56, matches saw an average of 4.38 goals. Of course, there were fewer games then, as the tournament started straight from the round of 16.

Reminder: The UEFA Champions League final for the 2024/2025 season in Munich will see Inter take on PSG, and it will be the first ever meeting between the two sides in history.

Related teams and leagues
Champions League
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 13:14 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news Yesterday, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club Today, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
-
Athletic Club
-
15:00
Fiorentina - : - Real Betis Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Fiorentina
-
Real Betis
-
15:00
Bodoe/Glimt - : - Tottenham Today, 15:00 Europa League
Bodoe/Glimt
-
Tottenham
-
15:00
Velez Sarsfield - : - Olimpia Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Velez Sarsfield
-
Olimpia
-
18:00
Talleres - : - Libertad Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Talleres
-
Libertad
-
18:00
Barcelona SC - : - River Plate Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Barcelona SC
-
River Plate
-
20:30
Atletico Nacional - : - Internacional Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Atletico Nacional
-
Internacional
-
20:30
Universitario de Deportes - : - Independiente del Valle Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Universitario de Deportes
-
Independiente del Valle
-
22:00
Western United FC - : - Adelaide United 09 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:47 Chaos erupts: car plows into PSG fans during wild title celebrations Lifestyle Today, 03:46 Giving interviews. Erling Haaland shares behind-the-scenes photo during filming of mystery show Football news Today, 03:43 The reform paid off. This Champions League season is the most prolific ever Football news Today, 03:15 Amorim does not believe a Europa League final spot is secured after the match in Bilbao Football news Today, 02:47 "The best team lost." Arteta makes bold statement after PSG elimination Football news Today, 02:28 "We are a farmers' league." Luis Enrique responds with irony to victory over four Premier League teams Football news Today, 02:03 Dembele breaks Mbappé's historic record at PSG Football news Today, 01:49 Urgent. Napoli and Liverpool join the race for De Bruyne Hockey news Today, 01:23 Stanley Cup 2025: schedule, results, and playoff bracket Basketball news Today, 01:12 NBA 2024/25: schedule, results and playoff bracket
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2025 Football Today Al Ahly vs Al Masry prediction: Will the hosts secure all three points? Football Today Bristol City vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 8 May 2025 Football Today Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham: can the Norwegian side pull off a comeback? Football Today Manchester United - Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Football Today Talleres Córdoba vs Libertad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 9, 2025 Football Today Vélez Sarsfield vs Olimpia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Football Today Racing Montevideo vs Huracán: Can Huracán stay on top of the group? Football Today San Jose vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 Football Today Atlético Nacional vs Internacional prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 9, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores