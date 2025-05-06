RU RU ES ES FR FR
The referee appointed for the upcoming El Clásico has been revealed

Today, 04:52
Kenley Ward
The fourth El Clásico of the season is just around the corner, and the referee selected for this crucial encounter has now been announced.

Details: According to Relevo, the match will be officiated by 42-year-old Spaniard Alejandro Hernández Hernández as the main referee.

This will be the fourth El Clásico for Hernández Hernández. In the previous three clashes under his supervision, the teams drew twice, while Real Madrid claimed victory once.

This season, Hernández Hernández has already officiated three Real Madrid matches in La Liga: a 2-0 win over Getafe, a 2-1 victory against Celta, and a 1-2 defeat to Betis. He has crossed paths with Barcelona only once in La Liga this campaign—a 4-1 triumph over Sevilla.

Hernández Hernández also took charge of the Copa del Rey semifinal between Barcelona and Atlético, which ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw.

With just four rounds remaining in the La Liga season, Barcelona sits atop the table, holding a four-point lead over Real Madrid.

Reminder: Yesterday, it was reported that Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti agreed on the terms of contract termination.

