The Primeira match Casa Pia vs Estoril officially postponed due to blackout in Portugal

The blackout on the Iberian Peninsula continues to disrupt the schedule of sporting events.

Details: The Portuguese league has officially announced that today's match of the 31st round of the Primeira between Casa Pia and Estoril has been postponed due to a power outage at the stadium.

The same applies to the second division matches Chaves vs Alverca and Benfica B vs Mafra.

New dates for the matches will be announced once the power system situation improves.

Reminder: Due to electricity issues all matches of the Masters and WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid were postponed.