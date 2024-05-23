RU RU
The primary goalkeeper of the French national team risks missing the European Championship

The primary goalkeeper of the French national team, Mike Maignan, risks missing the 2024 European Championship due to injury.

On the morning of May 23, the AC Milan goalkeeper sustained a finger injury during club training. According to L’Équipe, he will undergo a scan to determine the severity of the injury ahead of the summer's Euro 2024.

The French national team will closely monitor the results of Maignan's medical tests before making a final decision on the squad selection by June 7.

Throughout the season, Maignan has battled various injuries, causing him to miss matches for both his club and the national team. His latest setback means he is almost certain to miss Milan's final game of the season, having already missed the previous four matches due to muscle problems.

In the group stage of Euro 2024, France will face the Netherlands, Poland, and Austria. Deschamps' team will play their first match against Austria on June 17 in Düsseldorf.

Previously, the head coach of Les Bleus, Didier Deschamps, surprised many with his squad selection for the European Championship.

