The price is stunning. Erling Haaland arrives at City training base in a luxury car

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has shown off yet another addition to his enviable car collection, pulling up to the club’s training base in style. According to The Sun, the striker was spotted leaving the Etihad Campus behind the wheel of a Ford Shelby Super Snake F-150, a vehicle with a price tag of around £200,000.

This powerhouse of a truck boasts a 5.0-liter V8 engine, pumping out an incredible 785 horsepower and rocketing from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. It’s highly likely Haaland treated himself to this beast as a birthday present, celebrating his 25th on July 21.

Haaland’s garage is already packed with high-end, luxury machines. Among them are a Porsche 911 GT3 worth £160,000, an Aston Martin DBX 707 priced at £350,000, and a Ferrari 812 Superfast valued at £320,000.

His collection doesn’t stop there: he’s also been spotted with a rare Bugatti Tourbillon costing £4 million, a Mercedes AMG One at £2.7 million, a Mercedes Maybach valued at £250,000, a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe AMG 63 S 4Matic for £130,000, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth £300,000.