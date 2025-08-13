RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle The price is stunning. Erling Haaland arrives at City training base in a luxury car

The price is stunning. Erling Haaland arrives at City training base in a luxury car

The Norwegian is known for his love of cars
Lifestyle Today, 08:14
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Erling Haaland in a friendly match against Palermo Photo: https://www.instagram.com/erling / Author unknown

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has shown off yet another addition to his enviable car collection, pulling up to the club’s training base in style. According to The Sun, the striker was spotted leaving the Etihad Campus behind the wheel of a Ford Shelby Super Snake F-150, a vehicle with a price tag of around £200,000.

This powerhouse of a truck boasts a 5.0-liter V8 engine, pumping out an incredible 785 horsepower and rocketing from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. It’s highly likely Haaland treated himself to this beast as a birthday present, celebrating his 25th on July 21.

Haaland’s garage is already packed with high-end, luxury machines. Among them are a Porsche 911 GT3 worth £160,000, an Aston Martin DBX 707 priced at £350,000, and a Ferrari 812 Superfast valued at £320,000.

His collection doesn’t stop there: he’s also been spotted with a rare Bugatti Tourbillon costing £4 million, a Mercedes AMG One at £2.7 million, a Mercedes Maybach valued at £250,000, a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe AMG 63 S 4Matic for £130,000, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth £300,000.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Related Team News
Romano names two transfers that will determine Rodrygo's move to Manchester City Football news Today, 06:14 Romano names two transfers that will determine Rodrygo's move to Manchester City
Football news Today, 04:53 Everton may get the chance to sign Grealish at a reduced price
Erling Haaland at Manchester City's training ground Football news Today, 04:07 The new season is just around the corner. Haaland shares new photos from Manchester City training
Ederson in the Manchester City line-up Football news Today, 03:58 Deal struck! Galatasaray reach agreement with Manchester City over Ederson
Holand is in a new advert for his boots Football news Today, 01:49 Deadly weapon! Nike and Haaland unveil new boots
Everton officially announces one-year loan deal for Jack Grealish Football news Yesterday, 12:12 Everton officially announces one-year loan deal for Jack Grealish
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores