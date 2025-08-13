RU RU ES ES FR FR
The new season is just around the corner. Haaland shares new photos from Manchester City training

The Norwegian continues his preseason preparations
Football news Today, 04:07
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Erling Haaland at Manchester City's training ground Photo: https://www.instagram.com/erling / Author unknown

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland is fully focused as he prepares for the upcoming season, which is set to kick off very soon. The striker shared new training photos on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted several shots showing him putting in the work on the training ground, working with the ball and firing shots on goal.

Just a few days ago, City played their only preseason friendly, facing off against Italian side Palermo. The English club cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory, with Erling Haaland opening the scoring in that match.

The brief preseason is easy to explain — last season ended late for the Citizens as they had to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup, where they were surprisingly knocked out in the round of 16 by Saudi club Al Hilal.

Meanwhile, there are just three days left before the new season kicks off — Manchester City will officially get things underway on August 16, opening their Premier League campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

