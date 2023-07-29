The President of Barcelona spoke about the conversation with Messi's father

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has no doubt that Argentine striker Lionel Messi will shine in his new Inter Miami team.

According to Laporta, it is unlikely that the former leader and captain of his team will be subjected to serious pressure in the United States.

He also recalled how the negotiations with Messi's father took place even before the player chose a new club.

“Messi was very close to returning, but we understand why he chose Inter Miami. His father explained everything to us and I am grateful to him. Leo was under a lot of pressure in Paris and I think he wanted to avoid the same situation at Barcelona so he made the decision to leave,” he said.

Recall that the 36-year-old captain of the Argentina national team has already played two matches for his new team, in which he scored three goals and gave an assist.

Previously, Lionel played for Barcelona until 2021, after which he moved to PSG. This summer, he left the French club on a free transfer.