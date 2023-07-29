RU RU
Main News The President of Barcelona spoke about the conversation with Messi's father

The President of Barcelona spoke about the conversation with Messi's father

Football news Today, 03:00
The President of Barcelona spoke about the conversation with Messi's father The President of Barcelona spoke about the conversation with Messi's father

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has no doubt that Argentine striker Lionel Messi will shine in his new Inter Miami team.

According to Laporta, it is unlikely that the former leader and captain of his team will be subjected to serious pressure in the United States.

He also recalled how the negotiations with Messi's father took place even before the player chose a new club.

“Messi was very close to returning, but we understand why he chose Inter Miami. His father explained everything to us and I am grateful to him. Leo was under a lot of pressure in Paris and I think he wanted to avoid the same situation at Barcelona so he made the decision to leave,” he said.

Recall that the 36-year-old captain of the Argentina national team has already played two matches for his new team, in which he scored three goals and gave an assist.

Previously, Lionel played for Barcelona until 2021, after which he moved to PSG. This summer, he left the French club on a free transfer.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news 27 july 2023, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news 26 july 2023, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news 25 july 2023, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Chelsea have paid a serious penalty to UEFA Football news Today, 04:00 The Premier League club is preparing a free transfer of the Shakhtar star Football news Today, 03:00 The President of Barcelona spoke about the conversation with Messi's father Football news Yesterday, 17:36 Roma want to buy European champions from PSG Football news Yesterday, 17:30 Fulham announce signing of talented Ajax defender Football news Yesterday, 17:24 PSG's new head coach asks club to buy young Barcelona star Football news Yesterday, 16:38 Manchester United raise price for Harry Maguire Football news Yesterday, 16:31 Liverpool star midfielder close to joining Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 16:25 Galatasaray buy PSG star striker Football news Yesterday, 16:18 The Brazilian winger of Shakhtar terminated the contract with the Ukrainian club
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Osnabrück vs Karlsruhe 29 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Hannover vs Elversberg 29 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Haecken vs Elfsborg 29 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Valerenga vs Sandefjord 29 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Metalist-1925 vs Shakhtar 29 July 2023 Football Today Vejle vs Copenhagen predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football Today Eupen vs Westerlo predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Kaisar vs Kairat 29 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Stabaek vs Molde 29 July 2023 Football Today Charleroi vs Leuven predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023