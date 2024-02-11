The president of a renowned club disclosed that he engaged in negotiations with Neymar

The illustrious Brazilian footballer Neymar, currently plying his trade for the Saudi club Al-Hilal, was spotted at a recent match between Santos and Corinthians.

Subsequently, the president of the Santos, Marcelo Teixeira, confirmed that he had brief negotiations with the player, hinting at the possibility of his return to his native club.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil he said: "The conversation was very brief, but quick conversations are often the most effective."

Neymar is a product of Santos' youth academy, from where he transferred to Barcelona in 2013 for 88 million euros. During his time with "The Fish," the Brazilian played 142 matches and scored 73 goals.

Recall that Neymar has been sidelined since October. He was diagnosed with a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee during a match between Brazil and Uruguay (0:2) in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The contract of the 32-year-old Brazilian with Al-Hilal is set to expire in June 2025.