The Premier League wants to introduce a salary cap

Football news Yesterday, 23:34
The Premier League wants to introduce a salary cap Photo: Crital Palace Twitter

According to Steve Parish, chairman of Crystal Palace, talks are underway in the English Premier League to introduce a hard salary cap.

He noted that there is progress in conversations, but it is too early to draw hasty conclusions.

Parish said he hoped such measures would benefit not only Premier League clubs, but the entire football pyramid, allowing them to compete and achieve more.

“The movement is towards controlling costs. UEFA already imposes restrictions on the cost of a team, limiting it to 70% of revenue. Such measures can also create consistency and allow clubs to spend more money if their turnover increases,” he said.

He added that the English Premier League is now considering various strategies to remain competitive, including linking salaries to broadcasting income.

“Under the new UEFA structure, teams will be limited to spending 70% of their turnover on wages and transfers,” he concluded.

