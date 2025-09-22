The power of love. Gabriel Martinelli's girlfriend inspired his goal against Man City

She instilled confidence in him

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli struck a last-gasp goal against Manchester City in added time, rescuing a crucial draw for his team. It turns out this heroic moment was sparked by his girlfriend Isabella, who posted a supportive message on her Instagram page ahead of the match.

Reports reveal that Martinelli and Isabella exchanged messages before kick-off, with the Brazilian expressing disappointment that Arteta had left him out of the starting lineup. Isabella encouraged Gabriel, telling him not to be upset: "You'll play against tired legs and you'll score. You'll see."

And that's exactly how it played out. Martinelli came off the bench in the second half and netted a dramatic equalizer in the dying minutes, sealing a 1-1 result.

It's worth noting that Arsenal now sit second in the league table, trailing leaders Liverpool by five points. Meanwhile, Manchester City find themselves in ninth place, having collected just seven points so far.