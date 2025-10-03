RU RU ES ES FR FR
The player is here to stay: Manchester City sign new contract with Savinho

Staying at Manchester City.
Today, 15:13
Miguel Solomons
In 2024, Manchester City completed the signing of Savinho, and he has since become an important figure in Pep Guardiola’s squad — a fact the club has now underlined with action.

Details: Manchester City have officially announced a new contract with Savinho. The deal runs until the summer of 2031.

In the summer of 2024, the Citizens paid Troyes €25 million for the winger. This season, he has scored 1 goal in 6 matches.

Reminder: Pep Guardiola believes that Rodri will be fully fit for the 2026 World Cup and will showcase his qualities there. The coach is convinced that next season will bring out the very best version of the player.

