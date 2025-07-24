The perfect vacation. Vinicius Junior shows how he relaxes in Rio de Janeiro

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has given fans a glimpse of how he spends his time off. The footballer shared new vacation photos on his Instagram page.

The pictures reveal a vibrant holiday — the Brazilian enjoyed a swim in the ocean in Rio de Janeiro and hit the local pitch to play football with friends.

Vinicius also made sure his 25th birthday was one to remember, throwing a spectacular amusement park–themed party packed with rides and all sorts of entertainment. The celebration even featured a live concert with performances by well-known singers.

It's worth noting that Vinicius is currently facing significant challenges at Real Madrid. Rumor has it that some teammates (Mbappé and Bellingham) aren't speaking to him, and the club's management is unwilling to meet his financial demands for a new contract. This could ultimately lead to the Brazilian's departure from Madrid.