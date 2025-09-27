The parties are close to an agreement. Al Ahly wants Bruno Lage as head coach

Egyptian giants have chosen a replacement for Ribeiro

Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly is on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of José Ribeiro. The African giants appear to have made their choice and are now focused on bringing in Bruno Lage.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Al Ahly has officially offered the 49-year-old specialist the position, and Lage himself is seriously considering the opportunity. Negotiations between the two sides are already progressing actively.

It’s worth recalling that Lage left Benfica for the second time just a week ago. Previously, he managed Brazil’s Botafogo and England’s Wolverhampton Wanderers, gaining valuable experience both in Europe and abroad.

It should be noted that Al Ahly recently parted ways with José Ribeiro, under whom the team endured a disappointing run at the start of the season.