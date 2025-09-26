RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Ghazl El Mahalla vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 28, 2025

Ghazl El Mahalla vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 28, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Ghazl Al Mahalla vs ENPPI prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/ghazlelmahallaofficial/Author unknownn
Ghazl Al Mahalla Ghazl Al Mahalla
Premier League Egypt (Round 9) 28 sep 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
ENPPI ENPPI
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.41
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On September 28, 2025, the 9th round of the Egyptian Premier League will feature a clash between Ghazl El Mahalla and ENPPI. The match is set to kick off at 19:00 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a bet focused on the teams' scoring potential in this encounter.

Ghazl El Mahalla

Ghazl El Mahalla heads into this fixture in solid form. Over the first eight rounds of the season, the team has suffered just one defeat on the road, losing 1-2 to Al Masry. Interestingly, six out of those eight matches ended in draws, with five of them finishing 0-0. The team also notched a convincing 3-0 victory over Ismaily. As a result, Ghazl El Mahalla currently sits 12th in the table with nine points and a goal difference of 5:3.

Their home form is equally reassuring: Ghazl El Mahalla is unbeaten in four consecutive home matches, although all have ended in draws. When it comes to head-to-head clashes with ENPPI, the home side boasts a clear advantage — they've won the last four home meetings against this opponent, keeping clean sheets in each of those games.

ENPPI

The visitors have started the new season confidently: across eight matches, ENPPI has lost just once — a 0-2 away defeat to Ceramica Cleopatra. In the other fixtures, they've picked up three wins and four draws. Their home clash against Al Ahly especially stands out, ending in a lively 1-1 draw. In their most recent outing, ENPPI put in another assured performance, edging Ismaily 1-0 at home. The club now occupies fourth place in the standings with 13 points, trailing the leaders by just four points.

As for head-to-head matches with Ghazl El Mahalla, the last six encounters have been perfectly balanced: each team has two wins, with two games ending in draws. These meetings tend to be tightly contested — in four of the six, the total goals tally was under 2.5.

Probable lineups

  • Ghazl El Mahalla: Amer, El Moghzi, El Ash, Shousha, Zakaria, Bolboli, Toure, Abdelsalam, Williams, Alade, Arfaoui.
  • ENPPI: A. Samir, Sabeha, Kalosha, M. Samir, Dawoud, Al Agouz, Sherif, Nasser, Kofta, Hamdi, Zaki.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Ghazl El Mahalla have failed to win 14 of their last 15 matches.
  • Three of the last four Ghazl El Mahalla matches ended with over 1.5 goals.
  • ENPPI are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches.
  • Ghazl El Mahalla have won their last four home head-to-head meetings.
  • Three of the last four head-to-head matches ended with under 1.5 goals.

Ghazl El Mahalla vs ENPPI match prediction

Both teams have made confident starts to the new season and are showing solid results. Recent head-to-head clashes have been completely balanced, but Ghazl El Mahalla has the edge at home, winning four straight on their own turf. However, encounters between these sides are traditionally tight and low-scoring. Expect another cautious contest with few goals. My bet for this match is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.41.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.41
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Brentford vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 07:30 Brentford vs Manchester United: H2H, lineups and match prediction — 27 September 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.57 Manchester United Recommended Mostbet
Getafe vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 27 sep 2025, 08:00 Getafe vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Getafe Odds: 1.82 Levante Bet now 1xBet
Como vs Cremonese prediction Serie A Italy 27 sep 2025, 09:00 Como vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 27, 2025 Como Odds: 1.6 Cremonese Bet now Mostbet
Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.7 RB Leipzig Recommended Mostbet
St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 St. Pauli vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 St. Pauli Odds: 1.87 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Melbet
Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 2.2 Borussia Dortmund Bet now Mostbet
FC Heidenheim vs Augsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 Heidenheim vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.58 Augsburg Recommended 1xBet
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction Premier League Egypt 27 sep 2025, 10:00 Arab Contractors vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 27.09.2025 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Odds: 1.58 Kahraba Ismailia Bet now 1xBet
Manchester City vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 10:00 Manchester City vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 27, 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.6 Burnley Bet now 1xBet
Leeds vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 10:00 Leeds vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.74 Bournemouth Recommended Mostbet
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 10:00 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.55 Liverpool Bet now Melbet
Chelsea vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 10:00 Chelsea vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.83 Brighton Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores