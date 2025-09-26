Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.41 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 28, 2025, the 9th round of the Egyptian Premier League will feature a clash between Ghazl El Mahalla and ENPPI. The match is set to kick off at 19:00 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a bet focused on the teams' scoring potential in this encounter.

Ghazl El Mahalla

Ghazl El Mahalla heads into this fixture in solid form. Over the first eight rounds of the season, the team has suffered just one defeat on the road, losing 1-2 to Al Masry. Interestingly, six out of those eight matches ended in draws, with five of them finishing 0-0. The team also notched a convincing 3-0 victory over Ismaily. As a result, Ghazl El Mahalla currently sits 12th in the table with nine points and a goal difference of 5:3.

Their home form is equally reassuring: Ghazl El Mahalla is unbeaten in four consecutive home matches, although all have ended in draws. When it comes to head-to-head clashes with ENPPI, the home side boasts a clear advantage — they've won the last four home meetings against this opponent, keeping clean sheets in each of those games.

ENPPI

The visitors have started the new season confidently: across eight matches, ENPPI has lost just once — a 0-2 away defeat to Ceramica Cleopatra. In the other fixtures, they've picked up three wins and four draws. Their home clash against Al Ahly especially stands out, ending in a lively 1-1 draw. In their most recent outing, ENPPI put in another assured performance, edging Ismaily 1-0 at home. The club now occupies fourth place in the standings with 13 points, trailing the leaders by just four points.

As for head-to-head matches with Ghazl El Mahalla, the last six encounters have been perfectly balanced: each team has two wins, with two games ending in draws. These meetings tend to be tightly contested — in four of the six, the total goals tally was under 2.5.

Probable lineups

Ghazl El Mahalla: Amer, El Moghzi, El Ash, Shousha, Zakaria, Bolboli, Toure, Abdelsalam, Williams, Alade, Arfaoui.

Amer, El Moghzi, El Ash, Shousha, Zakaria, Bolboli, Toure, Abdelsalam, Williams, Alade, Arfaoui. ENPPI: A. Samir, Sabeha, Kalosha, M. Samir, Dawoud, Al Agouz, Sherif, Nasser, Kofta, Hamdi, Zaki.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Ghazl El Mahalla have failed to win 14 of their last 15 matches.

Three of the last four Ghazl El Mahalla matches ended with over 1.5 goals.

ENPPI are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches.

Ghazl El Mahalla have won their last four home head-to-head meetings.

Three of the last four head-to-head matches ended with under 1.5 goals.

Ghazl El Mahalla vs ENPPI match prediction

Both teams have made confident starts to the new season and are showing solid results. Recent head-to-head clashes have been completely balanced, but Ghazl El Mahalla has the edge at home, winning four straight on their own turf. However, encounters between these sides are traditionally tight and low-scoring. Expect another cautious contest with few goals. My bet for this match is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.41.