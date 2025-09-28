European specialist. Al Ahly reaches agreement with Danish coach Thomas Thomasberg

Egyptian giants have chosen a replacement for José Ribeiro

Al Ahly have stepped up negotiations with Danish tactician Thomas Thomasberg, the former Midtjylland manager. According to club sources, both parties have agreed on contract terms, with an official announcement expected soon.

The new head coach is set to take charge after the match against Ismaily, scheduled for October 4. It’s worth noting that the 50-year-old's last managerial stint was with Denmark's Midtjylland, which he left at the end of the summer.

To recap, after the dismissal of Spaniard José Ribeiro, who departed on August 30 following a defeat to Pyramids in the Egyptian Premier League, Al Ahly’s management focused on finding an experienced foreign manager. The team is currently under the interim guidance of Emad El-Nahhas. Earlier, reports suggested that Bruno Lage was among the candidates for the “Red Devils” managerial role mentioned by the club.