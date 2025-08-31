Official: Jose Ribeiro leaves Al Ahly after just 7 matches in charge

Contract with the Spaniard terminated by mutual consent

Egyptian side Al Ahly has announced the end of its collaboration with head coach Jose Ribeiro. The Spanish manager departs the club after just a few months at the helm due to unsatisfactory results.

According to the official statement, the decision was made following a meeting of the club’s Planning Committee, attended by president Mahmoud El-Khatib and sporting director Mohamed Youssef. The meeting reviewed reports from the coaching staff and management, after which both parties agreed to terminate the contract by mutual consent.

الأهلي يشكر ريبييرو.. وينهي العلاقة التعاقدية بالتراضي 🔴 pic.twitter.com/v3zLsIi86g — ‏النادي الأهلي (@AlAhly) August 31, 2025

Al Ahly extended its gratitude to Ribeiro and his assistants for their efforts and commitment to the team, but emphasized that the results achieved did not meet the club’s ambitions. Ribeiro’s final match at the helm of the Red Devils took place on Saturday, August 30, when the reigning Egyptian champions fell to Pyramids (0–2).

Under Ribeiro’s guidance, Al Ahly played just 7 matches in the Premier League and the FIFA Club World Cup, securing only one win, four draws, and two defeats.