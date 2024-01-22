The participants in the women's singles quarterfinals of the Australian Open are known

The women's singles fourth-round matches have concluded at the Australian Open. Eight tennis players have emerged, set to compete for a spot in the semifinals.

In the fourth round of the Australian Open 2024, three representatives from the top 10 of the world rankings played. All of them advanced to the next round: Aryna Sabalenka (2), Coco Gauff (4), and Barbora Krejčíková (9). In addition to these three players, the following also advanced to the quarterfinals: Linda Noskova, Dayana Yastremska, Anna Kalinskaya, Zhang Shuai, and Marta Kostyuk.

The quarterfinal matchups for the women's singles at the Australian Open 2024 are as follows:

Noskova vs. Yastremska

Kalinskaya vs. Zhang

Krejčíková vs. Sabalenka

The Australian Open, one of the four Grand Slam tournaments, is currently taking place in Melbourne at the local sports complex, Melbourne Park. The final of the men's singles event at the Australian Open 2024 will be held on Sunday, January 28.

Noskova became the youngest quarter-finalist at the Australian Open. Also, the men's Australian Open quarter-finalists have been decided.