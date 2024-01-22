The quarterfinal matchups for the men's singles at the Australian Open have been determined

Over the next two days, the quarterfinal matches for the Australian Open will take place.

Among the 16 participants in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2024, nine of the top ten players in the world competed, and seven of them have advanced to the next stage of the tournament. For the first time in the Open Era, the top 6 seeds have reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam event in Melbourne. The following tennis players have reached the quarterfinals: Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, and Carlos Alcaraz.

The quarterfinal pairings are as follows:

Djokovic (1) vs. Fritz (12)

Sinner (4) vs. Rublev (5)

Hurkacz (9) vs. Medvedev (3)

Zverev (6) vs. Carlos Alcaraz (2)

The Australian Open, one of the four Grand Slam tournaments, is currently taking place in Melbourne at the local sports complex, Melbourne Park. The final of the men's singles event at the Australian Open 2024 will be held on Sunday, January 28.

Noskova became the youngest quarter-finalist at the Australian Open.