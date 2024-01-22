Noskova became the youngest Aus Open quarter-finalist in 16 years

Czech tennis player Linda Noskova has become the youngest quarterfinalist at the Australian Open since 2008, at the age of 19 years and 66 days.

In 2008, Agnieszka Radwanska reached the quarterfinals at the age of 18 years and 319 days.

2008 - Linda Noskova is the youngest player to make the Women's Singles quarter-finals at the Australian Open since Agnieszka Radwanska. Talent.#AusOpen | @AustralianOpen @WTA @WTA_insider — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 22, 2024

It is reasonable to recall that Noskova defeated Elina Svitolina, who could not continue the match due to back pain. Prior to that, she surprisingly eliminated the world's number one, Iga Swiatek, in the round of 16.

In her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in her career, Noskova will face Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, who is ranked 93rd in the WTA rankings and has unexpectedly defeated Marketa Vondrousova and Victoria Azarenka during the tournament.

Yesterday, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the quarterfinals, establishing themselves as the main favorites in the tournament.