Azarenka sensationally flew out of the world No. 93, Svitolina lost due to injury

Azarenka sensationally flew out of the world No. 93, Svitolina lost due to injury

Tennis news Today, 02:07
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Azarenka sensationally flew out of the world No. 93, Svitolina lost due to injury

Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, currently ranked 93rd in the world, has created another sensation at the 2024 Australian Open. In the round of 16, she defeated the 22nd-ranked WTA player, Victoria Azarenka, who is not representing any specific country in the tournament.

In the first set, both players lost three games on their serves, leading to a tiebreak where Yastremska emerged victorious with an 8-6 score. In the second set, the Ukrainian lost only four games to Azarenka.

Earlier, Yastremska unexpectedly eliminated Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova from the Australian Open. This marks the 23-year-old Ukrainian's first career quarterfinal appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.

In another round of 16 match, Elina Svitolina, due to a back injury, conceded to the 19-year-old Czech player Linda Noskova, who had previously ousted the world No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Noskova won three games, after which Svitolina was unable to continue playing.

Yastremska and Noskova will face each other in the quarterfinals.

Recall that yesterday, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the quarterfinals, establishing themselves as the main favorites in the tournament.

