The owner of Inter Miami spoke about the promise that Messi made

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas spoke about the promise he made to Argentina captain Lionel Messi when he agreed to join his club.

According to the businessman, he promised the Argentine to arrange a farewell to Barcelona fans.

"Messi's departure from Barcelona was not his decision and he did not have the opportunity to say goodbye to the club that welcomed him as a child. I promised him that in the coming years I will do everything possible so that he can say goodbye to his fans in Barcelona. Perhaps we will arrange some kind of match,” the owner of the American club said in a comment to the Spanish newspaper Marca.

Let us remember that Messi moved to Inter Miami last summer. The player’s contract with the club runs until 2025. Before that, he spent two seasons with the French PSG, and before that he played for Barcelona.

This season, the Argentine took part in 12 matches in all competitions, in which he scored 11 goals and gave 5 assists.