The number of injured players has decreased. Balde and Yamal will play for Barcelona on the weekend

The situation with Barcelona's squad has improved. Lamin Yamal and Alex Balde may feature in the match against Athletic in the tenth round of La Liga, scheduled for October 22, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Lamin Yamal sustained an injury during the ninth-round La Liga match against Granada, which led to his absence from the Spanish national team. On the other hand, Alex Balde incurred his injury while representing the Spanish national team in the game against Scotland. Fortunately, the injuries to these two players were not severe, and they have swiftly recovered.

The inclusion of Lamin Yamal and Alex Balde will broaden Javi's player choices. Nonetheless, the options remain somewhat limited due to injuries affecting Frankie de Jong, Rafinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Jules Koundé, while Pedri is regaining fitness.

Previously, the president of Barcelona accused Real Madrid of fueling a corruption scandal involving the Catalan club.