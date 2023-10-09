The new head coach of Schalke has been revealed, and it's not Raul
Football news Today, 14:41
PHOTO: Tim Rehbein
German football club "Schalke" has officially announced the appointment of Karel Gerards as their new head coach. The 41-year-old Belgian coach has signed a contract with the club until the summer of 2025.
Gerards began his independent coaching career just a year ago with "Union Saint-Gilloise" in Belgium. He led the team to a bronze medal in the Belgian league and was named the country's Coach of the Year.
Gerards takes over as head coach of "Schalke" from Thomas Price. The team is currently in 16th place in the Bundesliga standings. Previously, the position of coach for the team was considered for the Real Madrid legend Raul, but the Spaniard declined to take over Schalke.
