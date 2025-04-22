The name of the 'new Mofokeng' to watch has been revealed

Despite Orlando Pirates' young talent Relebohile Mofokeng being only twenty years old, there is a belief that he won't stay with the "Buccaneers" for long, so the club needs to consider his replacement. And that has already happened.

Details: Orlando Pirates have signed 17-year-old winger Retabile Ramonthoeli, who was scouted at the Pirates Cup. A source from Soccer Laduma emphasizes that he has every chance to become a star like Mofokeng.

Quote: "Orlando Pirates have signed an exciting player, and soon everyone will be talking about him. His name is Retabile Ramonthoeli, and he plays as a winger and an attacking midfielder. He's the next Relebohile Mofokeng, I promise you that."

Reminder: Retabile was one of the standout players at the 2025 Pirates Cup. He was spotted in Bloemfontein by James Motibi, a former "Buccaneers" player himself. Since then, he has made significant progress in a short period." Previously, Mofokeng's former coach pointed out what Rele is lacking.