Former coach of Mofokeng points out what Rele lacks
The young star of Orlando Pirates, Relebohile Mofokeng, is one of the main talents in South African football. Those who have worked with him from a young age know him thoroughly and point out his shortcomings.
Details: Rele's coach at the Masimanyane School, Xali, emphasized that Mofokeng currently lacks goals, as he scored quite a lot at the youth level.
Quote: "The only thing that I think Rele still lacks is goals. He doesn't score enough for the 'Pirates'. When he was at the School of Excellence, the boy scored a lot of goals. In his final year, he scored 39 goals in 34 matches. I would like him to score more for the 'Pirates'.
As a player, he had great technical skills and football intelligence. I remember once the late James Mabena told me that 'this boy will drive the country crazy.' Back then, Rele was still very young, but Coach James saw his potential. And now he is doing just that," said Xali in an interview with iDiski Times.