The most important victory! Kirian Rodríguez makes a full recovery from cancer

The terrifying illness has retreated and now the player can resume his career.
Football news Today, 03:46
Kieran Rodriguez applauds the fans as part of Las Palmas Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Excellent news for Las Palmas fans and football supporters everywhere.

Details: According to the popular portal FootballTweet, 29-year-old attacking midfielder for Spanish side Las Palmas, Kirian Rodríguez, has made a complete recovery from cancer and is now cleared to return to top-level football.

In 2022, the Las Palmas captain was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma—a malignant disease of the lymphatic system—forcing him to pause his career to undergo treatment. In 2023, reports emerged that Rodríguez had beaten the disease, but a relapse followed some time later. Now, according to sources, Rodríguez has been given the “all clear,” signaling a total triumph over the illness.

Kirian Rodríguez is a Las Palmas academy product and has dedicated his entire career to the club. He has made 165 appearances for Las Palmas, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists.

