The mood is great. Erling Haaland shows how he works at Manchester City training

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is already back training with the team and is in fantastic spirits. The striker shared several photos from a recent training session on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted his training snapshots with the caption, “Tuesday mood = 😃.” With this, the Norwegian forward made it clear that he’s feeling excellent and fully ready to give his all in practice.

It’s worth noting that Haaland’s recovery has progressed faster than initially anticipated. Earlier reports suggested he would only be fit for the start of the Club World Cup, but the Norwegian managed to return much sooner. Within a month, Erling was back in the squad—he was named in City’s lineup for the Premier League clash against Wolverhampton, though he remained an unused substitute throughout the match.

To add, Manchester City defeated Wolverhampton and, with this victory, solidified their hold on third place in the Premier League table. While the fierce battle for Champions League qualification next season is still ongoing, for the Citizens, everything now depends solely on their own performances and results.