The Milwaukee Bucks have officially appointed a new coach

The Milwaukee Bucks have officially announced the appointment of Doc Rivers as the head coach of the team. The club shared this news on its social media platforms.

"This is a fantastic opportunity. We are talking about a first-class organization and a team with talented players who have proven character.

I want to thank the team owners and the general manager for their trust in me", - said to Rivers.

Rivers' previous coaching position was with the Philadelphia 76ers, which he left at the end of the last season after the Sixers suffered a defeat to the Boston Celtics in the NBA playoffs' second round.

It's worth noting that just a few days ago, the Bucks parted ways with Adrian Griffin, who had been with the team for only six months. Currently, Milwaukee holds the second position in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing only behind the Boston Celtics.