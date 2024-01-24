The Milwaukee Bucks have fired their head coach. We know who will replace him

The NBA team Milwaukee Bucks has parted ways with head coach Adrian Griffin, as reported by journalist Shams Charania.

Under Griffin's leadership, Milwaukee has been allowing over 120 points on average per game, ranking fifth-worst in the Eastern Conference and among the bottom 10 NBA teams in most defensive metrics. Griffin took over the Bucks in June 2023. Currently, the team holds the second position in the Eastern Conference with a record of 30-13.

Adrian Griffin has previously worked in coaching staff roles with Chicago (2010-2015), Orlando (2015-2016), Oklahoma (2016-2018), and Toronto (2018-2023).

As reported by Shams Charania, the replacement for Griffin has already been identified. The primary candidate is Doc Rivers, who until recently served as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. He parted ways with the Sixers at the end of the previous season after their playoff defeat to Boston in the second round.

Doc Rivers began his coaching career independently in 1999, coaching Orlando, Boston, and the Los Angeles Clippers. He notably led the Celtics to an NBA championship in the 2007/08 season.