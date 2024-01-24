RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Basketball news The Milwaukee Bucks have fired their head coach. We know who will replace him

The Milwaukee Bucks have fired their head coach. We know who will replace him

Basketball news Today, 11:03
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The Milwaukee Bucks have fired their head coach. We know who will replace him Photo: https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania

The NBA team Milwaukee Bucks has parted ways with head coach Adrian Griffin, as reported by journalist Shams Charania.

Under Griffin's leadership, Milwaukee has been allowing over 120 points on average per game, ranking fifth-worst in the Eastern Conference and among the bottom 10 NBA teams in most defensive metrics. Griffin took over the Bucks in June 2023. Currently, the team holds the second position in the Eastern Conference with a record of 30-13.

Adrian Griffin has previously worked in coaching staff roles with Chicago (2010-2015), Orlando (2015-2016), Oklahoma (2016-2018), and Toronto (2018-2023).

As reported by Shams Charania, the replacement for Griffin has already been identified. The primary candidate is Doc Rivers, who until recently served as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. He parted ways with the Sixers at the end of the previous season after their playoff defeat to Boston in the second round.

Doc Rivers began his coaching career independently in 1999, coaching Orlando, Boston, and the Los Angeles Clippers. He notably led the Celtics to an NBA championship in the 2007/08 season.

Popular news
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 11:20 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 10:15 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
Zverev triumphed over Alcaraz Garcia, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open Tennis news Today, 09:42 Zverev triumphed over Alcaraz Garcia, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open
Madrid will host a Formula 1 race. The famous track project Motorsport News Yesterday, 13:46 Madrid will host a Formula 1 race. The famous track project
Palestine and Iran secured victories against their opponents in Group C of the Asian Cup Football news Yesterday, 12:05 Palestine and Iran secured victories against their opponents in Group C of the Asian Cup
Al Nassr has cancelled friendly matches in China. All because of Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 11:51 Al Nassr has cancelled friendly matches in China. All because of Ronaldo
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:00 Four Udinese fans have been severely punished in the wake of a racist scandal Football news Today, 11:34 Bayer has identified a replacement for injured Boniface in Spain Basketball news Today, 11:20 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 11:05 Arsenal is entering the race for Victor Osimhen Basketball news Today, 11:03 The Milwaukee Bucks have fired their head coach. We know who will replace him Boxing News Today, 10:45 "Perhaps Fury is a shot pilot." Hearn made a bold assumption about the form of the "Gypsy King" Hockey news Today, 10:15 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 09:57 The renowned Argentine coach has returned to the Spanish La Liga Football news Today, 09:43 It is known how much it will cost Atlético to rent the Juventus forward Tennis news Today, 09:42 Zverev triumphed over Alcaraz Garcia, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open
Sport Predictions
Football Today Mallorca vs Girona prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Feyenoord vs PSV prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Tanzania vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Zambia vs Morocco prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Fulham vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Hockey Today Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball Today Golden State Warriors vs Atalanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Tennis 25 jan 2024 Coco Gauff vs Arina Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024