The midfielder of Hertha was beaten in a nightclub in Berlin

Midfielder Aymen Barkok from Hertha, who plays in the second division of the Bundesliga, was attacked in a nightclub in Berlin.

According to Bild, the incident occurred on the night of Saturday to Sunday around 4:30 a.m. Barkok was hit several times in the face and was hospitalized with fractures to his nose and cheekbone. He required surgery, which was successful, and the footballer is currently still in the hospital.

"We were horrified to learn yesterday that Aymen Barkok was subjected to a physical attack in a Berlin bar on the night of Saturday to Sunday and was taken to the hospital with facial injuries. The player underwent surgery and is unavailable for the upcoming matches. The case was reported to the police that night," - Hertha said in a statement on Twitter.

Berlin police have launched an investigation into the incident. The attackers are on the run.