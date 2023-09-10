The manager of Italy appreciated the game against Macedonia

Luciano Spalletti saw a "decent" performance from Italy in the match against North Macedonia, reports Football Italia.

The manager commented on the match of the Italians. Spalletti said his team played a decent match, but admitted they could have done more. Also, he promised to make corrections and changes in the next match between Italy and Ukraine.

According to the Italian specialist, the problems started when the game became chaotic and because of this Italy lost reliability in defense. In general, Spalletti liked the match. According to him, his team did not allow Macedonia to create many chances and they simply lacked patience. Italy could have created more, but the opponent's tight defense and poor pitch hindered a bit.

This result is not satisfactory for the Italians. England has 13 points from five games, Ukraine has seven points from four matches, Italy has four points from just three matches and North Macedonia has four points from four games.

For Luciano Spalletti, this is the first match at the head of the Italian national team. He admitted that he did not sleep much before the game because he felt the tension before his debut as a manager.