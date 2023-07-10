EN RU
The legendary Ukrainian goalkeeper decided to end his career

The legendary Ukrainian goalkeeper decided to end his career

Football news Today, 16:00
The legendary Ukrainian goalkeeper decided to end his career

The press service of Shakhtar Donetsk has announced on their official website that goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov has decided to retire from professional football.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper will remain with the club and has been appointed a position in the coaching staff under the new head coach Patrick van Leeuwen.

On August 6, Shakhtar will hold a farewell match for Pyatov, which will take place in London against Tottenham Hotspur.

Pyatov has been playing for Shakhtar since 2007 when he transferred from Vorskla Poltava. The transfer fee amounted to one million euros. Throughout his career at Shakhtar, Pyatov has played 482 matches in all competitions, conceding 415 goals. In 223 matches, he kept clean sheets. Pyatov holds the record for the most trophies won at Shakhtar, with a total of 28 titles. He has won the Ukrainian Premier League 11 times, the Ukrainian Cup 8 times, the Ukrainian Super Cup 8 times, and the UEFA Cup once.

Since 2007, Pyatov has also represented the Ukrainian national team. He has played 102 matches for the national team, conceding 83 goals.

