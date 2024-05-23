The legendary Ranieri revealed what could make him reconsider retiring from his coaching career

The legendary Claudio Ranieri revealed what could prompt him to reconsider ending his coaching career.

The experienced French specialist made it clear that he would not take charge of another club after Cagliari, but he is open to considering intriguing offers from national teams.

"When I joined Cagliari, I stated clearly that I would end my club coaching career here. However, if tomorrow the leadership of a national team, not necessarily Italy, comes and interests me, then I might say 'yes,' but I won't coach another club," Ranieri was quoted as saying by Football-Italia.

It was previously reported that Claudio Ranieri would leave Bologna and retire from coaching this summer.

Ranieri took over at Cagliari in January 2023, signing a contract until the summer of 2025. Throughout his career, the Italian coach has led several prominent clubs, including Napoli, Fiorentina, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Chelsea, Juventus, Roma, Inter Milan, Monaco, Sampdoria, and others.

The highlight of Claudio's coaching career is undoubtedly the sensational English Premier League title with Leicester City in 2015.