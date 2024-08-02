The legendary Murray left a surprise message after the last match of his career

Yesterday, the legendary Andy Murray played his final match in professional tennis. The British tennis player lost in the quarterfinals of the doubles event at the 2024 Olympics, where his partner was Daniel Evans.

After the match, Murray surprised everyone with his post on social media platform X. Instead of a heartfelt farewell, the Brit jokingly wrote:

"Never even liked tennis."

Never even liked tennis anyway. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 1, 2024

As Murray left the court for the last time, he couldn't hold back his tears.

Murray, a former world number one, reached the top spot in November 2016. During his career, he won three Grand Slam titles: Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, and the US Open in 2012.

The Olympics have been one of Murray's favorite tournaments. He won gold in London 2012 and Rio 2016, as well as a silver in mixed doubles in London.