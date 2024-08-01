Thanks for everything, legend! Andy Murray played the last match of his career

Legendary tennis player Andy Murray, unfortunately, played his last professional match today.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Murray only participated in the doubles event due to knee problems preventing him from competing in the singles draw.

Paired with Daniel Evans, Murray reached the quarterfinals, where they lost in straight sets to the American duo Taylor Fritz/Tommy Paul – 2-6, 4-6.

Murray, a former world No. 1, reached the top ranking in November 2016. During his career, Murray won three Grand Slam titles: Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, and the US Open in 2012.

The Olympics have been one of Murray's favorite tournaments. He won gold in singles at London 2012 and Rio 2016, and also took silver in mixed doubles in London.

Murray's contributions to tennis have been immense, and his presence on the court will be greatly missed by fans and players alike.