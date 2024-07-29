RANKING. 33 greatest Olympians of the XXI century according to Dailysports

In Paris, the official opening of the 33rd Olympic Games in history took place. There is no doubt that we are in for two incredible weeks, filled with spectacular performances and record-breaking achievements. In honor of that, Dailysports has prepared for you the top-33 Olympians in the 21st century.

1. Usain Bolt (Jamaica) - Athletics (100 and 200 meters)

Two gold medals in Beijing-2008, three golds in London 2012 and three golds in Rio 2016. “Lightning” ran as if not a man and he still holds the record in the 100 meters - 9.58. In addition, Bolt was great in the 200 meters.

What Usain Bolt has done throughout his career is absolutely abnormal and unbelievable. And in our opinion, he is the greatest Olympian of this century. Surpassing him will be extremely difficult.

2. Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) - Athletics (Marathon)

Marathon is an absolute classic of the Olympic Games, and the Kenyan runner once dominated the discipline. Kipchoge has won Olympic gold twice, in Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016. Before that, Kipchoge won silver and bronze medals. In other words, Kipchoge has consistently been on the podium at the last four Games. And that's on the most difficult distance for the body.

It should also be added that Kipchoge has broken the world record twice, but it was surpassed by Kelvin Kiptum in 2023.

3. Michael Phelps (USA) - swimming

23 gold medals - an all-time record in Olympic history. Since 2004 and up to the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the American completely dominated the short distances. In addition, Phelps has two more bronze medals and three silver medals to his credit. Phelps is undoubtedly the greatest swimmer in the history of the sport and deserves to be in the top 3 of our ranking.

4. Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica) - athletics (100m and 200m)

Elaine Thompson-Herah's absence from the Paris Games is one of the biggest losses of the upcoming Olympics. The 32-year-old Jamaican runner won gold medals at the previous two Games in the 100 and 200 meters, and was determined to triumph for a third time at the Olympics. Thompson-Herah also has a fifth gold medal to her credit, which she won in the 4x100-meter relay. One way or another, this Jamaican athlete has already left her name in the history of sport.

5. Neymar (Brazil) - football

Yes, exactly Neymar. Many may be surprised by the choice of the scandalous Brazilian soccer player, but if we talk about soccer tournaments at the Olympics, then here in the 21st century Neymar has no equal. He has twice traveled with the Brazilian national team to the games. In 2012, Brazil only lost to Mexico in the final, but at the home Olympics 2016 won gold. In 12 matches during his career at the Olympics on account of Neymar 7 goals and 7 goal assists.

6. LeBron James (USA) - basketball

The legendary LeBron plays incredibly not only in the NBA, but also for the US national team. “Dream Team” is traditionally the favorite to win gold medals at every Olympics, and LeBron has been a part of the team three times. In 2008 and 2012 the USA with LeBron in the lineup became champions, and in 2004 they won bronze. In 2024, the 39-year-old leader of the Lakers came to his fourth Olympics and has all chances to become a three-time champion.

7. Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine) - boxing

The Ukrainian boxer has come an incredible way in professional boxing, becoming an absolute champion in the heavyweight division. However, Usyk started his way to the top with the Olympics, where in 2012 he left no chance to anyone in the weight category up to 91 kg. There is no doubt that Usyk is an outstanding athlete, and one of the most famous boxers to ever win the Olympics.

8. Mo Farah (Great Britain) - athletics (5000 and 10000 meters)

Mo Farah is one of the greatest swimmers in the history of athletics. The Somali-born Briton is a four-time Olympic champion. Farah won two gold medals each in London and Rio. At both Olympics, Mo Farah triumphed in the 5000 and 10000 meters. Farah has become a benchmark not only in terms of athletic achievement. He is also a reference point for all British migrants who dream of becoming their own in a foreign country.

9. Andy Murray (Great Britain) - tennis

On the ATP tour, Murray is certainly behind the legendary Federer-Nadal-Djokovic trio in terms of greatness. However, the Olympics are his tournament. Murray first won gold at the 2012 London Olympics, where he defeated Roger Federer in the final. Four years later, Murray again became the best at the tournament in Rio de Janeiro, where he defeated Juan Martin Del Potro in the deciding match. Murray also has a silver medal in London 2012 in the mixed doubles, which he won with Laura Robson. It is symbolic that Murray will finish his career at the Olympics, but, alas, he will play in Paris only in doubles.

10. Anthony Joshua (Great Britain) - boxing

Usyk was not the only one to make a statement for the first time at the 2012 Olympics in London. The home games were triumphant for Anthony Joshua, who won the gold medal, leaving his opponents no chance until the final, where he defeated Italian Roberto Cammarella by judges' decision. But even then the leading promoters recognized Joshua's incredible potential, and later he became one of the best heavyweights in the history of boxing.

11. Simone Biles (USA) - artistic gymnastics

Biles is the most decorated gymnast in US history. The 27-year-old won four gold medals at once at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She triumphed in vault, all-around, floor exercise and team events. At the same Games, Biles won bronze on the balance beam. In Tokyo, Simone was unable to compete fully due to mental problems, but eventually came back and won bronze on the balance beam and silver on the team. Biles will once again be among the favorites for the Olympics this summer.

12. Karsten Warholm (Norway) - athletics (400m hurdles)

The Norwegian runner took part in only one Olympics - in Tokyo 2021. But his performance was truly sensational. The fact is that in the final race in Tokyo Varholm managed to set a world record of 46.17. The previous record had been held since 1992. Varholm is showing incredible results in his discipline and is one of the main contenders for gold in Paris.

13. Emma McKeon (Australia) - swimming

The Australian swimmer is a five-time Olympic champion. And at the Tokyo Olympics, McKeonbecame the record holder for the number of gold medals at a single Games among women - as many as four. At the same games, McKeon won bronze three times. The 30-year-old Australian won another gold medal at the Rio Olympics. There she also won two silver medals and one bronze medal. A total of 11 Olympic medals! Impressive.

14. Diana Taurasi (USA) - basketball

Diana is a shining example of a person who makes women's sports more popular. Five consecutive Olympic victories for the USA Basketball team is nothing new. But five Olympic cycles in a row to be included in this team's bid and win gold medals accordingly is a very high achievement. World champion, Olympic multimedalist, actress, LGBT activist and simply one of the best athletes of the XXI century - this is all about Diana Taurasi.

15. Essa Barshim (Qatar) - athletics (high jump)

Qatar very rarely wins any medals at the Olympic Games. There are only two gold medals in the history of this country. One of them is in the asset of Essa Barshim, who became the Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020. Except that he shared his victory with Gianmarco Tamberi, as they showed the same results together with the Italian, and the organizers allowed them to share the championship. In Rio and London, Barshim was one step away from gold, winning silver twice. In the end, this athlete accounted for 3 of Qatar's 8 medals in the history of the games.

16-17. Serena Williams (USA) - tennis

One of the best tennis players in the history of this sport. Serena was also successful at the Olympics, where she won four gold medals. However, only in London 2012 Serena Williams triumphed in singles. She won the other three gold medals in doubles with her sister Venus.

16-17. Venus Williams (USA) - tennis

It was impossible to simply determine which of the two legendary sisters was more successful at the Olympics. After all, their achievements are virtually identical. Venus became the Olympic singles champion in Sydney 2000 and won three times in doubles with Serena. Legends.

18. Anita Wlodarczyk (Poland) - hammer throw

Hammer throw is not the most popular track and field discipline. However, Anita Wlodarczyk absolutely dominated in it. The Polish athlete won three Olympics in a row: in London, Rio and Tokyo. In addition, Wlodarczyk holds the world record in the hammer throw - 82 meters and 29 centimeters.

19 Teddy Riner (France) - judo

Teddy Riner is a judo legend. The two-meter Guadeloupe native, who fights in the heavyweight class, has traveled to the last four Olympics and has found himself on the podium at each of them. In London and Rio, Riner was an Olympic champion, while in Beijing and Tokyo he took third place.

20. Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) - weightlifting

The Georgian weightlifter's career failed at the initial stage due to disqualification for doping. But Talakhadze came back and got even stronger. The 30-year-old Georgian won gold at the previous two Olympics, competing in the 105+ kg weight class. And at both Olympics, Talakhadze broke the world record. In Rio he lifted 473 kg, and in Tokyo he managed to lift 488 kg. In Paris Talakhadze can win his third gold medal.

21. Lisa Carrington (New Zealand) - canoeing

Carrington is the most successful athlete of the current century in her sport. The New Zealander is a five-time Olympic champion. Carrington first won the 200-meter single kayak event in London. Later she came to Rio, where she won again in the 200 meters and took bronze in the 500 meters. But in Tokyo she won both of these distances and also won the 500-meter double.

22. Ma Long (China) - table tennis

Ma Long is the only table tennis player who has won the Olympics twice in singles. First, the 35-year-old Chinese won in Rio, and after that he became the best in Tokyo as well. In addition, Ma Long has won the Olympic doubles title three times. This he managed to do at the last three Olympics, which is an absolute record.

23. Filip Filipovic (Serbia) - water polo

The Serbian national water polo team is the strongest in the world, and Filip Filipovic is its key player and star. Filipovic has already traveled to three Olympics, and in Rio and Tokyo he became an Olympic champion. Prior to that, Serbia won bronze medals at two consecutive Olympics. In 2016 Filipovic was recognized as Serbia's best athlete, and he was also recognized as the best in the world twice in history.

24. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - football

It would be strange if this ranking did without the greatest football player in history. Lionel Messi came to the Olympics only once - in 2008. And for many years it was the Olympic gold medal that was Messi's only significant achievement at the national level. At the Olympics in Beijing Messi distinguished himself with 2 goals and 3 assists in 5 matches. It was his in the final that brought Argentina victory in the final against Nigeria (1:0).

25. Armand Duplantis (Sweden) - athletics (pole vault)

Arman Duplantis is only 24 years old, but he has already become an athletics legend. In 2020, he broke Serhiy Bubka's world record (6.14m), which had stood for 26 years. Duplantis has since renewed it several times and the record now stands at 6.24m. In Tokyo, the Swedish jumper became an Olympic champion for the first time in his career, but he is still at the beginning of his journey. He goes to Paris again as the main favorite.

26. Birgit Fischer (Germany) - canoeing

Fischer is one of the most outstanding athletes in the history of canoeing. She first competed in the Olympics as early as 1980 and after that came to 8 Olympics. In total, Fisher won 8 gold medals, three of which were in Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004. Early in her career, Fischer won in singles, and in the current century, all of her medals have been in doubles and quadruples, but that doesn't make her accomplishments any less remarkable.

27. Iana Klochkova (Ukraine) - swimming

Klochkova is one of the most successful female athletes in Ukrainian history. At one time, Klochkova was the strongest swimmer in the world and dominated the 200 and 400 meter medley events. It was in these disciplines that she won four gold medals at the Sydney and Athens Olympics. Also in 2000, she won silver in the 800-meter freestyle.

28. Kaori Icho (Japan) - freestyle wrestling

Kaori Icho is one of the most decorated athletes in her sport. For years, the Japanese woman dominated all international tournaments, winning as many as 10 medals at World Championships. Since 2004, Icho has traveled to four Olympics. And at all four she went home with a gold medal. Three times she won in the 63 kg weight category, and in Rio she became the best in the 58 kg weight category.

29. Guo Jingjing (China) - diving

Chinese athletes have dominated recent Olympics in this aquatic sport, and Guo Jingjing was the strongest diver at the beginning of this century. She won two silver medals at the Sydney Games, but at the next two Olympics she won two gold medals each. She won two gold medals in individual ski jumping from 3 meters, and two at the same height in doubles.

30. Wu Minxia (China) - diving

Wu Minxia is another bright representative of China in ski jumping. She came to the Athens Olympics for the first time, and has participated in a total of four Games. And at each of her Olympics Wu Minxia won at least one medal. In Athens, Beijing, London and Rio, she won in the synchronized jump from 3 meters, and also in London she managed to take individual gold. It should be noted that at her first Olympics she was paired with Guo Jinjin.

31. Caeleb Dressel (USA) - swimming

The 27-year-old American swimmer took part in two Olympics. And if in Rio he won gold only in two relays, but in Tokyo he has already performed incredibly well in individual disciplines. At the last Olympics, Dressel won five gold medals at once: two in the 4x100 freestyle and freestyle relay. And three more in the 100-meter butterfly, freestyle and 50-meter freestyle individual events.

32. Jin Jong-oh (South Korea) - shooting

Shooting is definitely not the most popular sport at the Olympics, but it does win a lot of medal sets. Korean Jin Jong-oh was definitely the best shooter in the current century at the Olympics. In Beijing, London and Rio, Jin Jong-oh won gold in the 50-meter pistol and was also the best in London in the 10-meter air pistol. He also has two silver medals to his credit.

33. Nino Salukvadze (Georgia) - shooting

Salukvadze closes our ranking not for her sporting achievements in the 21st century. The 55-year-old Georgian athlete in Paris will become the record holder for the number of participation in the Olympics - 10 in a row! For the first time Salukvadze participated in the Olympics in 1988 in Seoul as a member of the then USSR national team. Since then she has not missed a single Olympics. In 1988 Salukvadze became an Olympic champion, and in 2008 in Beijing she won bronze. An absolute legend.