The legendary Diego Costa has found a new club

The press service of "Botafogo" has announced on their official website the transfer of the forward Diego Costa.

The player was a free agent, and therefore he joined the Brazilian club for free. The forward has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until December 31, 2023.

The 34-year-old Costa, nicknamed "Dirty Diego," has previously played for "Braga," "Penafiel," Madrid's "Atletico," "Celta," "Albacete," "Real Valladolid," "Rayo Vallecano," "Chelsea," "Atletico Mineiro," and "Wolverhampton Wanderers."

While at "Atletico," Costa became a two-time Spanish champion in the seasons of 2013/14 and 2020/21. He was the winner of the Spanish Cup in 2013, a two-time champion of the Europa League in 2011/12 and 2017/18, and also won the UEFA Super Cup three times (2010, 2012, 2018). During his time at "Chelsea," he became the English champion twice in the seasons of 2014/15 and 2016/17, and also won the English League Cup in 2015. With "Atletico Mineiro," he won the Brazilian championship and the Brazilian Cup in 2021.

Costa played two matches for the Brazilian national team in 2013. However, these matches were friendly, so the forward managed to switch football citizenship and from 2014 to 2018 played for the Spanish national team. In total, he played 24 matches for the Spanish national team, scored 10 goals, and provided four assists.