The legend of English football will lead the club from Saudi Arabia

The legend of English football will lead the club from Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 06:00
Photo: Chelsea Twitter

England and Chelsea legend John Terry may soon get his first coaching experience.

According to The Sun, the English specialist is the main candidate for the post of head coach of the Saudi club Al-Shabab.

The club's management expressed the opinion that Terry has not only coaching qualities, but also great authority. The club hopes that such a great player and coach will help attract new star players to the team.

By the way, Chelsea have already made it clear that they will not interfere with the departure of Terry. They agree that the legend of the club should get the opportunity to start coaching. Now he works in the academy of the London club.

Recall that John Terry played for the main team of Chelsea from 1998 to 2017. Together with Chelsea, he won the championship and the FA Cup five times, won the English League Cup three times, and also won victories in the Champions League and the Europa League.

His last club was Aston Villa, for which he played in the 2017/2018 season.

Yasmine Green
