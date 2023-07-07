The leader of Real welcomed the "Turkish Messi" in the team

On July 6, Real Madrid made another high-profile transfer.

This time, the club announced the transfer of Fenerbahçe midfielder Arda Güler, who was nicknamed “Turkish Messi” in the media.

The 18-year-old Turkish international signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid.

Forward Vinicius Junior was the first among the Real Madrid players to welcome the young talent to the team.

Another player who has chosen the biggest club in the world," he wrote.

Arda Güler is a graduate of the Genclerbirliga Academy. He played for this Turkish team from 2014 to 2019, and then moved to Fenerbahce.

In the first team of the Turkish Grand, he played 51 matches in which he scored nine goals and made 12 assists. He also has four matches for the Turkish national team.

The midfielder's contract with Fenerbahce was calculated until the summer of 2025, but Real Madrid paid the required amount and bought the player. By the way, the financial details of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Interestingly, Güler has been a transfer target for Barcelona for a long time, but the Catalans have not been able to agree on a transfer.