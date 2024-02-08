The leader of Real Madrid has resumed training. He will be available to play against Girona

On Thursday, February 8th, Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior trained with the full squad of the Madrid team.

The Brazilian had been experiencing back problems, which led him to follow an individual training program for several days. It is expected that the winger will be able to participate in the crucial match against Girona.

Earlier, it was reported that the main defender of Real Madrid had recovered from injury and would be able to play in the season's most important match.

In the current season, the 23-year-old Vinicius has played 20 matches for Los Blancos in all competitions. He has scored 11 goals and provided 5 assists.

Real Madrid, leading La Liga with 58 points, is closely followed by the sensational Girona, trailing by just two points.

On Saturday, February 10th, the teams will clash in a battle for the top spot in the championship. The match will kick off at 18:30 Central European Time.