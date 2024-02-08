Real Madrid's primary defender will be able to play in the main match of the season
Football news
twitter.com/MadridXtra
Real Madrid's primary central defender, Antonio Rüdiger, has successfully recuperated for one of the pivotal matches of the season against Girona.
As reported by journalist Edu Aguirre, the German footballer has resumed training with the collective group, and at present, there are no impediments to his participation.
Rüdiger was absent in the previous La Liga encounter against Atletico (1:1), with the nominal right-back Dani Carvajal filling his position.
In the current season, Rüdiger boasts 2 goals and 1 assist in 30 matches across all competitions.
Real Madrid, leading La Liga with 58 points, faces a mere 2-point deficit from the sensational Girona.
