The leader of Real Madrid has managed to evade injury. He will be available for the upcoming match

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz has managed to avoid injury, as reported by Diario AS. The winger for the Royal Club will be available for selection in the upcoming La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano, scheduled for Sunday, February 18th.

Recall that the Spanish winger had been suspected of injury after the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match against RB Leipzig (1:0), in which Diaz scored the winning goal for Los Blancos.

In total, the 24-year-old Diaz, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Milan, has scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists in 28 matches across all competitions this season.

Earlier, we reported that Diaz, who has Moroccan roots, has determined which national team he wishes to represent at the international level.

Following a resounding victory over Girona (4:0), Carlo Ancelotti's team strengthened their lead in La Liga. The Whites now lead their closest pursuer by five points after 24 rounds.