The leader of Eintracht Frankfurt wants to move to Milan

Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada from Eintracht Frankfurt wants to move to Milan, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on his Twitter account.

According to the source, the management of the Italian club will soon make a decision regarding the player's transfer. Kamada can be signed on a free transfer as his contract with the German club expires next summer. Borussia Dortmund is also interested in the Japanese midfielder.

In the current season, the 26-year-old Kamada has played 44 matches in all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists.

