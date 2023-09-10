The Juventus star admitted that he was thinking about ending his career

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has admitted that he thought about ending his career, reports Al Jazeera's Generation Sport.

Last year, he considered ending his career amid a conspiracy that was organized against him. Paul Pogba's brother was arrested in September 2022, for his alleged conspiracy to extort £11 million.

Matias Pogba released a series of videos accusing his brother, while the gang demanded money from Paul for "defensive services". The midfielder paid £100,000 to 'save time' after he was threatened by armed thugs at his flat in Paris.

Paul Pogba appeared in court in April and gave evidence in this case. Also, he admitted that this story had a great impact on his psychological and physical health. The 30-year-old football player then thought of ending his career.

The Frenchman said that money changes a person and can break a family and start a war. Pogba sometimes thought that he just didn't want to have money anymore and didn't want to play. He just wants to be with normal people who will love him not for money or fame, but just like that.