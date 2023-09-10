RU RU NG NG
Main News The Juventus star admitted that he was thinking about ending his career

The Juventus star admitted that he was thinking about ending his career

Football news Today, 16:25
The Juventus star admitted that he was thinking about ending his career Photo: https://www.instagram.com/paulpogba/

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has admitted that he thought about ending his career, reports Al Jazeera's Generation Sport.

Last year, he considered ending his career amid a conspiracy that was organized against him. Paul Pogba's brother was arrested in September 2022, for his alleged conspiracy to extort £11 million.

Matias Pogba released a series of videos accusing his brother, while the gang demanded money from Paul for "defensive services". The midfielder paid £100,000 to 'save time' after he was threatened by armed thugs at his flat in Paris.

Paul Pogba appeared in court in April and gave evidence in this case. Also, he admitted that this story had a great impact on his psychological and physical health. The 30-year-old football player then thought of ending his career.

The Frenchman said that money changes a person and can break a family and start a war. Pogba sometimes thought that he just didn't want to have money anymore and didn't want to play. He just wants to be with normal people who will love him not for money or fame, but just like that.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Juventus
Popular news
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news Today, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news 08 sep 2023, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news 08 sep 2023, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news 07 sep 2023, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:53 The Netherlands wins a strong-willed victory over Ireland Football news Today, 16:25 The Juventus star admitted that he was thinking about ending his career Football news Today, 15:30 Real Madrid are interested in the Manchester City striker Football news Today, 14:40 Messi may not play in the next match for Argentina Football news Today, 14:09 Denmark beat Finland in the last minutes Football news Today, 13:28 Germany will be looking for a coach who can take the team to a higher level Football news Today, 12:47 The Arsenal player moved to Turkey Football news Today, 11:54 Manchester United will continue to pay the suspended player Football news Today, 11:20 Kazakhstan defeats Northern Ireland in qualifying for the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying Football news Today, 10:57 UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: fixtures and results all games
Sport Predictions
Football 11 sep 2023 Armenia vs Croatia predictions and betting tips on September 11, 2023 Football 11 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Slovakia - Liechtenstein September 11, 2023 Football 11 sep 2023 Portugal vs Luxembourg prediction and betting tips on September 11, 2023 Football 11 sep 2023 Latvia vs Wales prediction and betting tips on September 11, 2023 Football 11 sep 2023 Iceland vs Bosnia prediction and betting tips on September 11, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023