The Italian national team has announced the appointment of a new head coach

The press service of the Italian Football Federation announced on its official website the appointment of Luciano Spalletti as the head coach of the Italian national team.

The specialist has signed a contract with the federation that will be in effect until the summer of 2026. Spalletti will begin his duties on September 1st. He replaces Roberto Mancini on this post, who resigned by his own will after receiving a very lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

The national team under the guidance of the new head coach will play its first match on September 9th. This will be the 5th round of the Euro 2024 qualifying tournament against Northern Ireland. The match will take place in Belfast.

The 64-year-old Spalletti has previously coached Empoli, Sampdoria, Venezia, Udinese, Ancona, Roma, Inter, and Napoli.