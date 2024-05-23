The Italian national team has announced its preliminary squad for Euro 2024
The Italian national football team has announced its preliminary squad for the 2024 European Championship.
Head coach Luciano Spalletti has called up 30 players. Italy's training camp will commence on May 31. The following players have been summoned to the national team:
- Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham);
- Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Raoul Bellanova (Torino), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta);
- Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus), Michael Folorunsho (Verona), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Jorginho (Arsenal), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Samuele Ricci (Torino);
- Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Genoa), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio).
Italy will compete in a group with Spain, Croatia, and Albania. A total of 24 teams, divided into six groups, will vie for the title of the best football team in Europe. The current European champion is Italy. The tournament will take place from June 14 to July 14.
