The Inzaghi brothers will be rivals again. Filippo leads Pisa to Serie A for the first time in 34 years
In the 37th round of Italy's Serie B, Pisa suffered an away defeat to Bari, but despite the loss, the team officially secured promotion. In a parallel fixture, Spezia were beaten, guaranteeing the Tuscan side a second-place finish in the table.
Notably, Pisa's head coach is the legendary Italian striker Filippo Inzaghi, the elder brother of Inter boss Simone. Next season, fans will once again witness a thrilling showdown between the two siblings in the elite division of Italian football.
It's worth noting that the elder Inzaghi previously guided Benevento to promotion from Serie B and also clinched the Serie C title with Venezia. However, Filippo's managerial stints in the top flight have yet to yield success.
To add, Pisa have returned to Serie A after a 34-year absence. The club last featured in Italy's top flight back in the 1990/1991 season.