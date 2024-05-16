The head coach of Germany elucidated why Hummels and Goretzka were not summoned

Head coach of Germany, Julian Nagelsmann, has announced the preliminary squad that will travel to the 2024 UEFA European Championship.

Central defender Mats Hummels and midfielder Leon Goretzka did not make the roster. The national team coach explained why these two players were excluded.

"I had lengthy discussions with both of them. They are understandably disappointed. I had encountered similar challenges with these conversations before as a club coach, and it's unpleasant. I didn't enjoy it. Ultimately, I had to make decisions in the interest of the team, and I had to explain why they weren't included. It's clear they are upset. These were not bad conversations, but, of course, there are more pleasant ones in life," Nagelsmann stated.

As a reminder, 24 teams will vie for the title of the best football national team in Europe, divided into six groups. The reigning European champions are the Italian national team. The tournament will take place from June 14th to July 14th.