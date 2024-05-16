The German national team has announced its preliminary squad for EURO 2024. Not without surprises
Football news Today, 07:55Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
Photo: https://twitter.com/iMiaSanMia
On Thursday, May 16th, the preliminary roster for the German national team, set to compete in the 2024 UEFA EURO, was unveiled.
The following players will not be part of the national squad for the home tournament: Goretzka, Brandt, Süle, Werner, Adeyemi, Gnabry, and Hummels. This decision has sparked surprise among supporters.
Preliminary squad for the 2024 UEFA EURO
- Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nübel (Stuttgart), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)
- Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Chris Führich (Stuttgart), Pascal Groß (Brighton & Hove Albion), İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Pavlović (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Forwards: Maximilian Bayer (Hoffenheim), Niclas Füllkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart).
It is worth noting that 24 teams will compete for the title of the best football team in Europe, divided into six groups. The reigning European champions are Italy. The tournament will take place from 14 June to 14 July.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Hockey news Yesterday, 17:34 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Football news Yesterday, 14:11 The Premier League has received a letter from one of the clubs with a proposal to abolish VAR
Football news Yesterday, 04:40 Sensational Girona risk being sent to the Europa League instead of the Champions League
Football news Yesterday, 02:13 Aston Villa have reached the Champions League for the first time since the 1982/83 season
Boxing News 14 may 2024, 16:30 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, when & how to watch the fight
Football news 14 may 2024, 08:28 Al Nassr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them?
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:10 It is known when Juventus plans to sack Allegri Football news Today, 09:10 A nod to the legendary eras: Arsenal has unveiled their new kit for the upcoming season Football news Today, 08:58 Liverpool midfielder interested in sensational La Liga club Football news Today, 08:56 The head coach of Germany elucidated why Hummels and Goretzka were not summoned Football news Today, 08:37 Lille coach is the favourite for the chair at the Italian club Football news Today, 07:58 The West Ham legend has spoken candidly about his psychological problems Football news Today, 07:55 The German national team has announced its preliminary squad for EURO 2024. Not without surprises Golf News Today, 07:39 PGA Championship: main flight line-up, where and when to watch the golf major Football news Today, 07:23 Aston Villa ready to say goodbye to their star player Football news Today, 06:57 It is known when Real Madrid wants to introduce Kylian Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Canada vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today USA vs France prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Las Palmas vs Betis prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Tennis Today Danielle Collins vs Aryna Sabalenko prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Real Sociedad vs Valencia prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024 Hockey 17 may 2024 Great Britain vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024 Hockey 17 may 2024 Germany vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024