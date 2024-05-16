The German national team has announced its preliminary squad for EURO 2024. Not without surprises

On Thursday, May 16th, the preliminary roster for the German national team, set to compete in the 2024 UEFA EURO, was unveiled.

The following players will not be part of the national squad for the home tournament: Goretzka, Brandt, Süle, Werner, Adeyemi, Gnabry, and Hummels. This decision has sparked surprise among supporters.

Preliminary squad for the 2024 UEFA EURO

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nübel (Stuttgart), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Chris Führich (Stuttgart), Pascal Groß (Brighton & Hove Albion), İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Pavlović (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Maximilian Bayer (Hoffenheim), Niclas Füllkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart).

It is worth noting that 24 teams will compete for the title of the best football team in Europe, divided into six groups. The reigning European champions are Italy. The tournament will take place from 14 June to 14 July.