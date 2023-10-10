The head coach of France commented on the situation with Paul Pogba

The head coach of the French national team, Didier Deschamps, commented on the situation with Paul Pogba's doping test.

He acknowledges that the situation is quite complex, and it is unknown whether Pogba will be able to play for the national team again.

"Allegri is particularly sad for Paul, as am I. Lately, many things have come down on him. He finds himself in a difficult situation. He will have to defend himself; it's part of a lengthy process. It all started with a doping test. I don't know what awaits him tomorrow, but what is happening to him is sad for him," Deschamps said.

The French national team coach also does not take a categorical or radical position. Deschamps does not know what Pogba's future holds, and he believes that time is needed. He hopes that Pogba will find his smile again and return to the football field.

As a reminder, midfielder Paul Pogba's retested doping test also showed a positive result for testosterone. Currently, the 30-year-old Frenchman faces a potential suspension of two to four years. It is worth noting that the footballer received a positive result for a banned substance during an anti-doping check after the match against Udinese on August 20. Interestingly, Pogba did not play in that game and spent the entire match on the bench.

Pogba has played 91 games for the French national team, scoring 11 goals, and he was a World Cup champion in 2018.